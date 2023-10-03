Plankton blooms in the Gulf of Thailand signal bad pollution, warn experts

Speaking at the same seminar, Pinsak Suraswadi, director-general of the Pollution Control Department, put the blooms down to poor garbage management.

He said ineffective waste management results in the accumulation of organic substances on the earth surface, which is then washed into the sea during the rainy season, becoming nutrients for plankton.

He said waste substances from communities, factories, hotels and the farmlands washed into the sea cause Eutrophication, which subsequently results in a plankton bloom.

Eutrophication is the process by which a body of water becomes enriched with nutrients, particularly nitrogen and phosphorus. This can happen naturally over time, but is also accelerated by human activities such as agriculture, sewage treatment, and fertiliser runoffs.

Pinsak added that about 11 million cubic metres of wastewater from communities flows into the sea daily and 20% of it is untreated.

He said the government needs to step up enforcement of the Building Control Act to ensure all residential areas treat wastewater before releasing it to canals or rivers.

Sumana Kajonwattanakul, director of the Marine and Coastal Resources Research and Development Institute, told the seminar that the government must tighten the enforcement of the Marine and Coastal Resources Act to prevent more pollution of the sea.

Government agencies should also set up volunteer networks to monitor the quality of seawater to prevent serious pollution, she added.