Breaking: Gunfire heard in Siam Paragon mall

There are no reports of any casualties. BTS Siam station has been closed to the public.

According to reports, commandos are being deployed at Siam Paragan. One person is injured after getting shot in the back. Officials said people were being evacuated and security warnings have been issued in the vicinity as the suspect, who is yet to be apprehended, is armed.

As of publication time (5pm), the suspect was reportedly still inside the department store.