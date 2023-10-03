Teen, 14, kills two people, injures 5 in shooting spree at Bangkok’s Siam Paragon

Initially, police had reported three deaths in walkie-talkie communication but the death toll was revised down to two. One person is critically injured.

The Chinese citizen died on the spot while the Myanmar worker succumbed to his injuries in hospital. Police have not released the names of the victims.

The unidentified gunman surrendered after he reportedly ran out of ammunition. He was arrested in a shop on the third floor. He had reportedly tried to flee through a passage from the mall linking to Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok. The hotel, however, had closed its entrance on the third floor.

People in the mall were urged to seek shelter shortly after 4pm when gunfire was heard. Terrified shoppers tried to flee the mall and many rushed into shops that opened their doors to let them in.

A survivor called Channel 3, saying True Shop had allowed many people to come inside and hide quietly in the inner part of the store.