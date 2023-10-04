Law Society says parents of mall shooter may be liable for civil damages

Weerasak Chotewanit, vice president and deputy spokesman of the professional group of Thai lawyers, was commenting on the case of a 14-year-old boy arrested for allegedly going on a shooting spree at Siam Paragon malll in Bangkok, killing two people and injuring five.

Weerasak said the Criminal Procedural Code stated that children from 12 to 15 can be convicted for a crime, but will not have to be punished.

As a result, Weerasak said, the court may not send the boy to a juvenile detention centre but may instead put the boy under care of his parents and assigned parole officials to monitor his behaviour.