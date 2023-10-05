Isolated heavy rain for most of Thailand

These conditions are being fed by the monsoon trough lying across the lower North, the upper Central and the lower Northeast converging with a low-pressure cell over the Central region, as well as the southwest monsoon prevailing across the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand.

Residents of these areas should watch out for flash floods and overflows, especially along foothills near waterways and lowlands. Drivers should exercise more caution while on the road, the department warned.

For sea conditions, waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf could rise to 1-2 metres high and over 2 metres high in thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution and keep away from storms.

The department also mentioned that Typhoon Koinu in the Pacific Ocean is likely to move through Taiwan on Thursday and then reach the southeastern coast of China from Friday to Sunday before weakening. This storm does not directly affect Thailand’s weather, it added.