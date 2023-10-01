Rains bring down bridge across the Ping River
Heavy rain and strong currents in the Ping River brought down the Wang Sakaeng Bridge, which connects Chiang Mai and Lamphun.
Though nobody was injured, the incident at 5.30pm on Saturday, forced locals to use another bridge that was further away.
The bridge had been repaired earlier as officials found it had subsided, while truck drivers had been warned against using the bridge since October 3 last year.
Witwisit Pansuanpook, Lamphun MP from Move Forward Party, had followed up on the repair on September 10 worth 34 million baht.