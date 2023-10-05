Licensing hours for bars, karaoke clubs under review

Srettha, who also doubles as Finance Minister, was speaking at the event “Thailand Economic Outlook 2024” hosted by Krungthep Turakij newspaper in Bangkok on October 4.

Addressing measures to promote the tourism industry, the PM pointed out that despite having several advantages, the country is still below par in the promotion of tourist attractions and the organisation of world-class events.

“Furthermore, we are still kidding ourselves that all rules and regulations are followed,” said Srettha.

The PM said people go to pubs and bars at around 10 to 11pm when the venues are about to close. As a result, some venues stay open under the radar, he added.

“On the other hand, allowing entertainment venues to open 24 hours could cause social and security problems,” said Srettha. “Therefore, we need to reconsider if the current closing hour of 1am is enough to make Thailand competitive compared to other cities in order to become the tourism hub of the region.”