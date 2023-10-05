Eyewitness videos of Bangkok mall shooting show heroic actions of staff

Two people were killed and five wounded in the rampage, which sent Thais, foreign tourists and employees running in terror as gunfire echoed through the luxury shopping complex.

Many of those who escaped have praised the mall’s workers for their quick actions to keep customers safe.

One shopper posted a video in the shooting’s aftermath and praised quick-thinking Zara employees for saving her life.

“Thank you to the Zara staff at Siam Paragon today. You activated emergency measures quickly. I will definitely come back to support [the shop],” wrote X (formerly Twitter) user @nokkaew28.

“Recording this incident made my heart race. I never thought I would be in such a situation. It was stressful during the incident. I shot video from when the situation was resolved.”