Prison to parlour: Former convict savours success with ‘Ice Cream by Thief’

Chatchanan Tunrengkim said he opened the ice cream parlour shortly after being released from jail.

Customers are now flocking to try his homemade products, lured by the clever name as well as the toppings that Chatchanan offers for free.

The former jailbird and factory driver said he earns at least 5,000 baht per day from the parlour, which is located near Khao Khayai market in Si Racha district.