Prison to parlour: Former convict savours success with ‘Ice Cream by Thief’
A former convict has taken inspiration from his criminal past and named his roadside shop “Ice Cream by Thief” – whipping up a thriving business in Chonburi.
Chatchanan Tunrengkim said he opened the ice cream parlour shortly after being released from jail.
Customers are now flocking to try his homemade products, lured by the clever name as well as the toppings that Chatchanan offers for free.
The former jailbird and factory driver said he earns at least 5,000 baht per day from the parlour, which is located near Khao Khayai market in Si Racha district.
Initially, he ordered ice cream from a local maker but then decided to try his hand at making the flavours himself. He started out with a roadside stall, before opening the parlour near the market when business took off.
Fittingly, Chatchanan’s ice creams are a steal at 10 baht per portion. He even sweetens the deal by offering customers unlimited toppings for free.
The humorous – and flavoursome – marketing gimmicks worked like magic with social media posts by customers acting as free viral advertising.
Customers can pull up a chair to eat fresh ice cream in the parlour or take it home in a box.
Over 20 homemade flavours are available, including coconut milk, strawberry, lime, and durian. Toppings include corn, coconut jelly, bread, and pumpkin.
Chatchanon said he now sells 150 to 200 kilograms of ice cream per day, earning between 5,000 and 8,000 baht.
His customers include students, workers and children.