Compensation package for Bangkok mall shooting victims announced

A compensation of 6.2 million baht will be paid to the family of the two deceased, and 350,000 baht will be paid to each of the five injured victims.

The announcement was made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Justice Ministry, Tourism and Sports Ministry, Royal Thai Police, Tourism Authority of Thailand, and other relevant agencies.

On Tuesday afternoon, a 14-year-old boy armed with a modified blank gun fired shots at people in the Siam Paragon luxury mall, a popular shopping destination, leaving two people dead and five others injured.

A Chinese tourist and a Myanmar worker were killed, while a Chinese tourist, a Lao national and three Thais suffered injuries.

In the case of the deceased, the government will pay 1.2 million baht as compensation to each of the two families and 5 million baht each will come from Siam Paragon, making a total of 6.2 million each to the two families.

The injured will each get a compensation of 50,000 baht from the government and another 300,000 baht from Siam Paragon — 350,000 baht in total.

Meanwhile, Giffarine, the maker of personal care products, reportedly offered to contribute 1 million baht to the government’s compensation fund for the shooting victims.