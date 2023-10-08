Mother, sister pray for safe release of Thai worker captured by Hamas militants
An elderly mother and a sister in Udon Thani broke down after learning that their son and brother were among the 11 Thai workers captured by Hamas fighters.
Khian Phankong, 85, and Urai Chanthachart, 61, burst into tears after learning that Boonthom Phankong, 45, had been taken hostage.
The two women said Boonthom had been working in Israel for five years with his wife Natthawee Moolgun, who hails from Khon Kaen. The couple were captured by Hamas militants following the attack.
Khian said she was very worried by the news of her son’s capture and was praying for his safe release. Boonthom is the youngest of her nine children.
“We miss him a lot and fear he is in danger. We pray for him to return home to his siblings safely,” Urai said.
“We hope all sacred things will protect our brother and sister-in-law.”
Noppadol Jongsomchai, chief Udon Thani employment officer, visited Khian and Urai to extend moral support. He said five workers from Udon Thani were among the 11 captured.