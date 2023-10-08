Mother, sister pray for safe release of Thai worker captured by Hamas militants

Khian Phankong, 85, and Urai Chanthachart, 61, burst into tears after learning that Boonthom Phankong, 45, had been taken hostage.

The two women said Boonthom had been working in Israel for five years with his wife Natthawee Moolgun, who hails from Khon Kaen. The couple were captured by Hamas militants following the attack.

Khian said she was very worried by the news of her son’s capture and was praying for his safe release. Boonthom is the youngest of her nine children.