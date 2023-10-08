Fair MP extends sympathy to Thai families affected by Israel attack
The Fair Party’s only MP extended condolences to the families of Thai workers who were killed or injured in the Hamas-led attacks in Israel.
Kannavee Suebsang, Fair Party's secretary-general and its only MP, said in a Facebook post that he wanted to extend condolences to the families of Thai workers affected by the attack.
He also extended moral support to Thais stranded in the country, adding that the world condemns the killing of innocent people.
Kannavee also complimented the government of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin for its prompt response to the situation and for immediate measures to evacuate Thais from the Jewish state.
He said he hoped all Thais in Israel would be safe.