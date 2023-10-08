Band of security placed around embassies, diplomats in Bangkok
Deputy National Police chief Pol General Surachate Hakparn has stepped up security at the Israeli embassy in Bangkok following the Hamas attack on Saturday.
Early on Saturday, which was a major Jewish holiday, Hamas militants fired thousands of rockets and sent fighters into Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip. As many as 300 people had been reported killed as of press time on Sunday.
Surachate, who oversees security affairs, said he has instructed police to deploy frequent patrol cars to check security around the embassy.
He said both the Metropolitan Police Bureau and the Special Branch Police have been instructed to jointly tighten security around other embassies and residences of concerned diplomats, as well as their places of worship.
Surchate said he has also instructed the Immigration Bureau to tighten the screening of countries engaged in conflicts in the Middle East.