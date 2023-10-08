Thailand considers turning to Malaysia to negotiate release of Thai hostages in Israel

Attending were top officials, including PM’s Secretary-General Prommin Lertsuridej, Deputy Foreign Minister Jakkapong Sangmanee and representatives of the National Security Council, the Royal Thai Air Force, the Labour Department, the Public Health Ministry and the Social Development and Human Security Ministry.

The ambassador reported that clashes in the border towns near the Gaza Strip were ongoing and the Israeli government had blocked the area. She added that nobody living in the area was allowed to leave their homes.

Pannabha said that since internet connection in the area had been cut off, the embassy in Tel Aviv could only contact Thai workers through telephone.

Thai workers living in other parts of Israel were still not affected, she said.

The ambassador added that the embassy had received a preliminary report that eight Thai workers had been injured and two killed. One death was confirmed by Israeli officials and the other by the employer.

The ambassador added that some other employers had reported that more Thai workers had been killed, but said the embassy had yet to verify the information.

She also said that 11 Thai workers were reportedly captured by Hamas militants and the embassy was in the process of coordinating with the Israeli government to provide them with help.

Meanwhile, Kanchana said the meeting also discussed an operation to evacuate Thai workers and to provide remedies to affected people.

The meeting had learned that no other country has been able to evacuate its citizens so far, but the Thai government will take measures for evacuation and enforce it when it can be done.

She added that the evacuation of Thai workers will be done on a voluntary basis.

Meanwhile, the meeting has assured all government agencies concerned to monitor the situation closely and provide as much help to Thais in Israel as possible.