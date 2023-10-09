Police launch crackdown on illegal firearms
Thai police today launched an operation to deal with dealers and smugglers who sell or carry illegal firearms as well as modified guns in 47 provinces across Thailand.
More than 800 policemen, including a "Hanuman" special weapons and tactics unit, have been deployed at the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) in Nonthaburi.
The move is in response to the incident on October 3 when a young gunman opened fire inside the luxury Siam Paragon shopping mall in Bangkok causing two deaths and injuring at least 5 people. It was later revealed that the gunman was only 14 years old.
CIB commissioner Pol Lt-General Jirabhop Bhuridej has instructed the police to arrest dealers and smugglers involved with illegal firearms, saying that gun crimes were becoming more frequent.
Most illegal firearms are being traded via online channels, thus the need for speed in dealing with this issue as soon as possible, he said.
He added that the results of the operation would be reported at a later date.