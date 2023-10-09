Police launch crackdown on illegal firearms

More than 800 policemen, including a "Hanuman" special weapons and tactics unit, have been deployed at the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) in Nonthaburi.

The move is in response to the incident on October 3 when a young gunman opened fire inside the luxury Siam Paragon shopping mall in Bangkok causing two deaths and injuring at least 5 people. It was later revealed that the gunman was only 14 years old.