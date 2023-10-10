15 Thai workers will arrive in Thailand on Thursday
The first batch of Thai workers in Israel will return to Thailand on Thursday, Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said on Monday.
The repatriation comes on the heels of the attack by the Palestinian political and militant organization Hamas on two Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip since Saturday.
Phiphat said the foreign and labour ministries are working hard to evacuate Thais to a safe zone, as well as planning to bring them back to Thailand.
The 15 workers will arrive on two flights. Flight LY081 flight with five workers on board will arrive at Suvarnabhumi Airport at 10.35am, while the LY083 flight with 10 workers is scheduled to land, also at Suvarnabhumi, at 12.35pm, he explained.
He added that the minister counsellor for labour affairs at the Royal Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel, has been appointed to visit some 256 Thai workers at an Israeli labour evacuation centre.