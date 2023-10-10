Israeli govt will give same protection to Thai workers as it gives its citizens: envoy
The Israeli ambassador to Thailand has promised that Thai workers will be given the same protection as Israeli citizens as the battle between Hamas and Israel worsens.
In a statement posted in the Thai language on the X platform, Orna Sagiv said: “I would like to assure Thai people that Israel will use all measures to protect Thai workers.
“They will be given the same care and protection as Israeli citizens.”
Sagiv also posted a message on her personal X page on Monday saying she has given an interview to several local media in Thailand about the ongoing situation in Israel.
“I have said this and will say it again: In the face of unimaginable atrocity, Israel will not give in to #terror. We. Will. Win.,” she posted.
The ambassador also told ThaiPBS on Tuesday that Israeli authorities are also doing their best to provide medical treatment to Thai and other nationalities wounded in the fighting.