YouTube remains top video platform in Thailand, survey shows

The event also emphasised the crucial role of AI in driving YouTube's impressive success.

YouTube is Thailand’s favourite video platform thanks to its diverse content options and its AI-powered tools that enable creators to unlock new creative expressions and enhance brand reach. A recent survey by Kantar showed that Thai viewers spend significantly more time watching videos on YouTube compared to other platforms

The campaigns winning the “Best of Thailand YouTube Works Awards” were announced during the event, along with the Thai campaigns that made it to the final round of the "YouTube Works Awards South East Asia 2023" competition, which will be held in Jakarta, Indonesia on October 12.

Jackie Wang, Country Director of Google Thailand, said, “Since YouTube officially launched in Thailand 9 years ago, people's online video viewing behaviour has changed significantly. Every minute, content is uploaded to YouTube from all over the world, totalling more than 500 hours. “From 6-second videos to live streams lasting an hour, YouTube offers smooth viewing experiences on all devices, be it on mobile phones or on the TV screen at home. It is gratifying to know that YouTube remains the most watched and engaged video platform among Thais despite numerous other options,” Wang added.