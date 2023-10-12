Thunderstorms to affect 23 provinces

The weather conditions over the next 24 hours are influenced by a moderate high-pressure system and a cool and dry air mass from China extending over the northeastern region and the South China Sea. This atmospheric situation pushes the monsoon trough southwards, passing through the Gulf of Thailand and the south. The southwestern monsoon over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand continues to prevail

People in the affected areas are advised to beware of the dangers posed by heavy rainfall and accumulated water, which could lead to sudden floods and mudslides, especially in low-lying and mountainous areas near waterways.

For the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, waves are expected to be around 1-2 metres, or higher in areas affected by thunderstorms. Small vessels are advised to navigate with caution.