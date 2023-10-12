American tourist arrested for allegedly stabbing two Dutch tourists in Chiang Mai

Police said Brian Andrew Burggraf, 27, was arrested at 1am while walking on a road in Tambon Jed Yod.

Police say they found a 15-centimetre-long knife in his trouser pocket along with a packet of hashish marijuana.

Police claim Burggraf confessed to attacking the Dutch father and son, identified as Erik Jan, 52, and Colin Mike, 20.

The victims were among a group of eight Dutch tourists walking along the ancient Chiang Mai moat when they were stabbed at 9pm.