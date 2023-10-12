Govt promises compensation to Thai victims of Hamas attack
As the first group of Thai workers arrived from Israel on Thursday, the government pledged to provide them with comprehensive compensation.
The first batch of 15 Thai workers arrived at Suvarnabhumi Airport at noon, on El Al Israel Airlines flight, number LY083, which departed Tel Aviv last night.
They were welcomed by ministers and their relatives who had been waiting anxiously for their loved ones.
Some of them are injured and were brought on wheelchairs after having suffered gunshot wounds, according to Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-nukara.
The Thai workers hugged their family members, who broke down in tears after meeting each other.
The mother of one worker, Sabeaung Paerin, 69, said she missed her son and was very happy to meet him.
She said that before finding out her son was alive, she was unable to watch the news about the battle as she worried about her son.
Parnpree told the press that nearly 6,000 Thai citizens had requested to return to Thailand. He said the government is actively trying to find ways to bring all of them home.
Parnpree said that he was also working to bring the bodies of those Thais who had died in the conflict to their families for religious ceremonies. The Israeli government would be in charge of collecting those bodies for Thailand.
The number of Thai nationals who died in the Hamas attack on Israel now stands at 21, with 14 injured and 16 others being held hostage.
Meanwhile, Labour Minister Piphat Ratchakitprakarn said every worker who returned to Thailand would get a compensation of 15,000 baht.
Piphat said the government would provide 40,000 baht as restitution to the family members of those who were killed, and an additional 40,000 baht to cover funeral expenses.
Also, the Israeli government will compensate people who were injured by "10-19%" for a total of about 1.44 million baht, he said.
The Israeli government would consider each case individually for people who sustained injuries at more than 20%, he said, adding that the amount and time period of reimbursement depends on negotiation.
According to Piphat, the widow of a deceased would be given 35,000 baht each month until she marries again, while the children would each receive 12,000 baht until they turn 18 years old.
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin recently ordered all flights to be prepared for evacuation. Thailand now has nine aircraft for the mission – four of them from Nok Air and Air Asia Airlines.