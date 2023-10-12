Govt promises compensation to Thai victims of Hamas attack

The first batch of 15 Thai workers arrived at Suvarnabhumi Airport at noon, on El Al Israel Airlines flight, number LY083, which departed Tel Aviv last night.

They were welcomed by ministers and their relatives who had been waiting anxiously for their loved ones.

Some of them are injured and were brought on wheelchairs after having suffered gunshot wounds, according to Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-nukara.

The Thai workers hugged their family members, who broke down in tears after meeting each other.

The mother of one worker, Sabeaung Paerin, 69, said she missed her son and was very happy to meet him.

She said that before finding out her son was alive, she was unable to watch the news about the battle as she worried about her son.