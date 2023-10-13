Bangkok mall shooting claims third victim as Thai woman succumbs to wounds

The news was reported by X (formerly Twitter) user @songdoubles, who said Penpiwan Mitthampitak died at around 2am in hospital.

The post added that Penpiwan’s mother had expressed gratitude for the condolences and visits by well-wishers to her daughter’s bedside over the past 10 days.

She also extended thanks to government officials, Siam Paragon executives, members of the Korean boyband Got7and LOVEIS Entertainment for their support. Penpiwant was a fan of the boyband and Thai singer Tanont Chumroen.

The deadly shooting unfolded on October 3, when a 14-year-old boy armed with a customised blank gun began firing at shoppers in the upscale Bangkok mall.

Two victims, a Chinese tourist and a Myanmar worker, were killed on the spot. Five others – a Chinese tourist, a Lao national, and three Thais – also suffered wounds of varying severity.

Pol Maj Gen Nakharin Sukhonthawit, commander of Metropolitan Police Division 6, said the 14-year-old suspect had been charged with premeditated murder.

Police say they have also seized over 2,000 unregistered guns in a crackdown on illegal weapons following the deadly shooting. The teenage gunman reportedly purchased the blank gun online.