First Thai Air Force aircraft leaves for Israel to bring 137 Thais back home

Air Force chief ACM Phanphakdee Phatthanakul led the mission briefing on October 14, at the airbase near Don Mueang International Airport.

The A340-500 aircraft departed on the 12-and-a-half-hour flight to Ben Gurion International Airport, Tel Aviv, at 12.05am on Sunday.

The return flight to Thailand is planned for October 16, at 4.40am.

The Thai Air Force chief said the pilots were ready for the mission. However, reserve pilots from Thai Airways will be on standby. There will be a change in the plan to shorten the travel time to eight hours if needed, he said.

The Air Force chief said coordination was primarily the responsibility of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, but frequent meetings had been held to monitor progress. As for flight safety, initial assessments indicated safety, but contingencies, such as airspace closures, would prompt alternative routes with reserve airports, he said, adding, the mission would involve alternating between military and commercial flights for Thai evacuees.

The situation in Israel has been tragic for Thai workers, with reports of 16 confirmed deaths, 8 unconfirmed deaths, and 16 injured among Thai workers.

Currently, of 7,142 Thai workers in Israel, 7,058 have expressed their desire to return home while 84 have opted to stay on. As of now, 97 individuals have returned to Thailand.