Flooding inundates 12,000 houses in Ayutthaya after Chao Phraya Dam surge
Some 11,950 households in Ayutthaya province have been flooded by a surge of water released from the Chao Phraya Dam upstream.
Water levels increased in the Chao Phraya and Noi rivers as well canals in the central province, as the Chao Phraya Dam continued to discharge water at 1,800 cubic metres per second.
According to Ayutthaya's Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office's report on Monday, floodwater has inundated nine districts, namely Sena, Bang Ban, Phak Hai, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Bang Sai, Bang Saai, Bang Pahan, Maha Rat and Bang Pa-in.
Also submerged are Wat Ko Phai and the hospital in Bang Luang Dod subdistrict, where the floodwater level is rising by 10-15 centimetres per day.
The office estimates floods have damaged 53.52 rai (about 8.6 hectares) of farmland, including 17.37 rai of crops.