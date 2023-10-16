Flooding inundates 12,000 houses in Ayutthaya after Chao Phraya Dam surge

Water levels increased in the Chao Phraya and Noi rivers as well canals in the central province, as the Chao Phraya Dam continued to discharge water at 1,800 cubic metres per second.

According to Ayutthaya's Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office's report on Monday, floodwater has inundated nine districts, namely Sena, Bang Ban, Phak Hai, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Bang Sai, Bang Saai, Bang Pahan, Maha Rat and Bang Pa-in.