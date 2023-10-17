Downpours forecast for most of the country

Residents of these areas should exercise caution as heavy and accumulated rainfall could lead to sudden floods and rapid forest runoff, especially in foothill areas near waterways.

The high-pressure system and cold air mass will remain above the upper northern and northeastern regions, while the monsoon trough will move across the upper part of the southern region, the Gulf of Thailand, and the eastern region, entering the area of intense low-pressure systems in the central South China Sea. This weather pattern is likely to move closer to the coast of Vietnam and converge with the southwestern monsoon covering the lower southern region and the Gulf of Thailand.

For the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, waves are expected to be 1-2 metres high, more in areas with scattered thunderstorms. Small vessels should navigate with caution.