Taxes made simple: the story of VAT

The announcement appears to clearly state that VAT will be collected at 6.3%, reduced from 7%. But is this true or is there more to it than meets the eye?

Understanding the history of value-added tax

VAT is a tax collected from the value of sales and services within the country, including imported goods. The Revenue Department is responsible for VAT collection. The law mandates individuals with an annual income exceeding 1.8 million baht from business activities to register for VAT. There are no exceptions: whether that individual is a person or business entity, they must register for VAT.

This includes goods and services that business owners sell through agents in Thailand, even if they are not physically present in the country. These agents are responsible for registering for VAT and must do so within 30 days from the day their income exceeds 1.8 million baht. They must also submit VAT statements and payments every month from the date of VAT registration onwards.

If an individual has both a salaried income (received as monthly wages) and income from their own business, only the income from the business, excluding salary, should be considered for VAT calculation.

We are accustomed to paying value-added tax (VAT) at 7%. So this recent announcement that maintains the VAT rate at 6.3% will have many of us wondering if the rate is really 6.3% and, if so, why are we still paying VAT at 7%?

In its announcement of September 1992, the Revenue Department stated: