‘Serve the people, not your boss,’ police chief tells officers on Police Day
The new national police chief marked Police Day on Tuesday by telling forces nationwide to serve the people, not their bosses or even him.
Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol, who was appointed as Royal Thai Police (RTP) commissioner-general at the beginning of this month, told his officers that their first duty was to serve the public.
“You don’t have to take care of your bosses or the police commissioner-general,” he said in his Police Day speech, as quoted by RTP spokesman Pol Lt Gen Archayon Kraithong.
“But you must give your time to take good care of the public under your jurisdiction to boost their morale,” he continued.
Torsak also asked officers to have faith in their ability to change the public's attitude toward police.
The RTP has been hit by a series of scandals this year, with longstanding calls for reform of the force apparently hitting a brick wall.
Torsak also reminded station chiefs and commanders at all levels to show a good example to their subordinates while also warning them he would be making surprise visits to their stations or offices.
The force has long been dogged by rumours that “lucrative posts” are up for sale to the highest bidders, further tarnishing the RTP’s reputation among the public.
Torsak also assured the public that he would ensure the force under his leadership did its best to fight crime and protect people’s lives and assets.
“On the occasion of Police Day, my wish is that all police officers work in safety and happiness. Your commanders will take good care of you so that you take care of the people to your best abilities. I wish you all happiness on Police Day,” he said.