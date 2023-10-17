‘Serve the people, not your boss,’ police chief tells officers on Police Day

Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol, who was appointed as Royal Thai Police (RTP) commissioner-general at the beginning of this month, told his officers that their first duty was to serve the public.

“You don’t have to take care of your bosses or the police commissioner-general,” he said in his Police Day speech, as quoted by RTP spokesman Pol Lt Gen Archayon Kraithong.

“But you must give your time to take good care of the public under your jurisdiction to boost their morale,” he continued.