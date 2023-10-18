Evacuation of Thais from Israel continues

211 passengers were on board the flight, 162 of whom had registered for voluntary return with the authorities. The other 49 bought their own tickets.

The returnees were welcomed by relatives at the airport in Samut Prakan province and underwent physical and mental evaluation by officials from Public Health Ministry.

Officials from the Labour Ministry also set up a booth at the airport for workers returning from Israel to register for benefits under the labour laws as well as look for jobs in their hometowns. The ministry is providing a free shuttle bus service to Bangkok’s Social Development and Welfare Office in Din Daeng district for those requiring temporary shelter.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, TG 8951 flight carrying 280 Thais from Israel will land at Suvarnabhumi at 3.30am on Wednesday.

The government launched a campaign to bring back Thais in Israel after the Hamas militants launched an unprecedented attack against Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip last Saturday.

709 Thai workers have been brought back to Thailand so far, while some 7,500 Thai workers have registered to return with the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

The government expected to fly 5,700 Thais back home before the end of this month on 32 flights to be provided by the Thai airforce, Nok Air, Thai AirAsia, and India’s SpiceJet.