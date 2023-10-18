Rescuers in 3-hour standoff with suicidal Filipino on rooftop in Bangkok suburbs

Bang Bua Thong police station was alerted that a Filipino had climbed up to the roof of his rented house in Nonthaburi’s Bang Bua Thong district.

The Filipino was later identified as a 43-year-old English teacher at a tuition school in Bangkok’s Ramkhamhaeng area.

Locals told police that the man was threatening to cut his own throat with a broken roof tile while continually throwing broken tiles onto the ground below.