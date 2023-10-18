NACC wants govt to decide on ‘monument of corruption’ aquarium in Songkhla

Kiartisak added that the specifications of the aquarium were shortchanged in over 102 items, making the building useless to be an aquarium or a maritime museum, which was why it had been left unused for years.

Initially, the project was proposed with a budget of 838 million baht. The vocational education office later sought another 381 million baht for building marine nurseries around the aquarium. Another budget of 286 million was sought after it could not be finished in time.

Kiartisak said the 27 suspects included four former executives of the vocational education office, including the one who had signed in approval of the project and the person who approved the amendment of the contract.

Certain suspects would face both civil and criminal lawsuits, he added.

But what he and the people of Songkhla wanted was a decision by the government on what to do with this "monument of corruption”.

He said the government should not leave the large and grand building standing useless, as it would hurt the feelings of local people.

“This is a large construction, as large as a stadium, and it could be a selling point for the country,” Kiartisak said.

“The question is what should be done to correct it and make it useable.”

Kiartisak noted that there was no road leading to the building, as if it was designed to remain unused from the beginning.