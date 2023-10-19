Police chief leads elite commandos in free-fall dive over Phetchaburi sky
Pol General Torsak Sukvimol proved on Thursday that his elevation to the top police post was not without reason. He showed skills and the guts to lead the first class of elite police commanders in skydiving on Wednesday.
Torsak was the first one to jump in the free-fall out of a plane above the Naresuan Camp of the Police Aerial Reinforcement Division in a jump that was held to celebrate the first tactical free-fall parachuting class for four commando police units.
The class was initiated by Torsak himself after he became the National Police chief at the beginning of this month, aiming to increase the commandos’ capability to handle crises.
As part of the celebration, Torsak manoeuvered the skydiving to decorate a medal to honour the completion of the course to the top-scoring officer at a height of 10,000 feet.
Of course, Torsak and all the class graduates landed safely.
The first class was taken by 25 elites from four commando units of the Border Patrol Police Bureau, the Police Patrol and Special Operations Division of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, the Special Operations Division of the Special Branch Bureau, and the Provincial 6 Bureau.
In his speech during the closing ceremony of the special training, Torsak told the 25 elites to be proud of themselves for completing the course and to realise their duty to serve the people.
When Torsak was among four candidates for the top police post last month, he was seen as the least senior and having the least chance, as he has not graduated from the police academy and has not been trained as a policeman. He entered the police force as a law graduate who took an exam to become a police captain and gradually climbed up the ranks to the top post.