Police chief leads elite commandos in free-fall dive over Phetchaburi sky

Torsak was the first one to jump in the free-fall out of a plane above the Naresuan Camp of the Police Aerial Reinforcement Division in a jump that was held to celebrate the first tactical free-fall parachuting class for four commando police units.

The class was initiated by Torsak himself after he became the National Police chief at the beginning of this month, aiming to increase the commandos’ capability to handle crises.

As part of the celebration, Torsak manoeuvered the skydiving to decorate a medal to honour the completion of the course to the top-scoring officer at a height of 10,000 feet.