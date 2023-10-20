Bangkok returns to top 10 list of world’s most polluted cities as PM2.5 soars

While PM2.5 levels remain at safe levels in other parts of the country, they have risen beyond the safety threshold of 37.5μg/m3 in most areas of Bangkok, the Pollution Control Department (PCD) reported.

Levels in Bangkok and its suburbs ranged from 24.6 to 55.7 µg/m³ on Friday. Most areas are experiencing air quality that begins to impact health, the PCD said.

It warned that still air would lead to high PM2.5 concentrations in the capital until October 28.

Bangkok regularly appeared at the top of world pollution rankings in February and March this year.

The current surge in PM2.5 marks the return of seasonal pollution as the fine dust gathers in stagnant air amid high-pressure weather conditions.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration advised people in areas of high pollution to reduce outdoor activity and wear protective masks when necessary. Anyone experiencing health symptoms such as coughing, difficulty breathing, eye irritation, tightness in the chest, headaches, abnormal heartbeat, nausea, or fatigue is advised to consult a doctor.

The PCD also reported a rise in PM2.5 levels in other parts of the country:

Northern region: levels range from 6.0 to 29.6 µg/m³.

Northeastern region: 22.7 to 45.2 µg/m³.

Central and western regions: exceeding the standard in one area, with levels ranging from 19.1 to 41.0 µg/m³.

Eastern region: 13.5 to 35.6 µg/m³.

Southern region: low levels ranging from 4.9 to 15.1 µg/m³.