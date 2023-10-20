Israeli envoy sheds tears as bodies of 8 slain Thais repatriated in Bangkok
The bodies of eight Thais killed in Israel were ushered back on to Thai soil in a solemn ceremony at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport on Friday.
The eight were among at least 30 Thais killed following the Hamas attack on Israel that began on the morning of October 7.
Most of the Thai nationals who lost their lives were workers hired as farmhands in Israel.
The first batch of Thai victims’ bodies arrived at the airport at 9.35am on Friday. The bodies in wood coffins were carried aboard El Al Israel Airlines’ flight LY083, which left Tel Aviv on Thursday night.
The eight male victims were identified as Pongsatorn Khunsri from Nakhon Ratchasima province, Jaroon Chartkhamdee from Buri Ram, Chairat Sanusan from Udon Thani, Anan Phetkaew from Chaiyaphum, Pongpat Suchart from Si Sa Ket, Anucha Sopakul from Udon Thani, Pongthep Kusaram from Khon Kaen, and Thanakrit Prakotwong from Sukhothai.
The ceremony at the airport was attended by senior officials from the Foreign Ministry and Labour Ministry, who were joined by Israel's ambassador to Thailand, Orna Sagiv.
Flowers were placed on each of the coffins during the ceremony, which included one minute’s silence. The Israeli ambassador was spotted shedding tears during the ceremony.
After the hour-long ceremony, the bodies were placed in separate trucks and transported back to their hometowns for funerals. Each of the trucks carried wreaths from the Labour and Foreign ministries and the Israeli Embassy.
Labour officials would inform the bereaved families about compensation they are due from the Thai and Israeli governments, said Labour Ministry permanent secretary Pairoj Chotikasathien, who attended the ceremony.
Initially, the families would each get 40,000 baht in relief aid, he said. The ministry will also coordinate with Israel on compensation payments of 40,000 baht per month for bereaved wives until remarriage, and 8,000-12,000 baht for each of their children until they reach 18 years old.