Israeli envoy sheds tears as bodies of 8 slain Thais repatriated in Bangkok

The eight were among at least 30 Thais killed following the Hamas attack on Israel that began on the morning of October 7.

Most of the Thai nationals who lost their lives were workers hired as farmhands in Israel.

The first batch of Thai victims’ bodies arrived at the airport at 9.35am on Friday. The bodies in wood coffins were carried aboard El Al Israel Airlines’ flight LY083, which left Tel Aviv on Thursday night.

The eight male victims were identified as Pongsatorn Khunsri from Nakhon Ratchasima province, Jaroon Chartkhamdee from Buri Ram, Chairat Sanusan from Udon Thani, Anan Phetkaew from Chaiyaphum, Pongpat Suchart from Si Sa Ket, Anucha Sopakul from Udon Thani, Pongthep Kusaram from Khon Kaen, and Thanakrit Prakotwong from Sukhothai.

The ceremony at the airport was attended by senior officials from the Foreign Ministry and Labour Ministry, who were joined by Israel's ambassador to Thailand, Orna Sagiv.



