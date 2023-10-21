Thai trade office in Tel Aviv lists pros and cons of Israel-Hamas war

This was revealed in a recent report by the Thai International Trade Promotion Office in Tel Aviv, which provided an analysis of the impact of the renewed armed conflict in the Middle East.

The report said that in a positive light, the war provided Thailand an opportunity to export more food and medical products to meet high demand during and after the war. It gave as examples rice, seafood, canned and processed food products, natural rubber and rubber products, medicine, and medical equipment.

The office also expects an increase in the demand for cars and auto parts after the war, though demand for luxury products like jewellery and ornaments would remain low for a long period.

As for the negative impact of a prolonged war, the office warned of rising shipping charges and a delay in the transport of products Thailand imports from Israel, like diamonds, fertilisers, and chemical products.

Moreover, despite potentially higher demand for Thai food products, Israeli consumers will defer purchases of products unnecessary for their everyday consumption, such as cars and parts, jewellery and ornaments, the report said.

Also, many Israeli tourists and businesspeople are expected to cancel their trips to Thailand if the war continues until next year.