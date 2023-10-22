Heavy, thunderstorms forecast for large parts of Thailand

The Thailand Meteorological Department said a high-pressure system and cool air mass from China were covering the upper part of Thailand and the South China Sea. This weather pattern would bring thunderstorms and heavy rains to some parts of the upper region of Thailand.

Meanwhile, the monsoon trough passing through the southern region, and the southwest monsoon prevailing over the lower Gulf of Thailand and the lower southern region, would bring heavy rains to some areas, the department said.

People in these areas are advised to be cautious of heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could lead to sudden flooding and flash floods, especially in low-lying areas and areas near flowing water.

Waves up to a metre high are expected in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, and even higher in areas with thunderstorms. The department advised small vessels to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.