Thailand’s 18th Chula Rajamontri passes away at 76

The Chula Rajamontri Office announced that Chula Rajamontri Asis Pitakkumpol “returned to the mercy of Allah at 10.32am”.

The office said a prayer rite will be held at the Songkhla Central Mosque at 10am on Monday.

On Friday, the office announced Asis was admitted to the hospital and became a patient under His Majesty the King’s patronage and the office called on Muslim nationwide to pray for Asis.