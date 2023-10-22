Thailand’s 18th Chula Rajamontri passes away at 76
The 18th Chula Rajamontri, or Sheikhul Islam, of Thailand passed away at the age of 76 on Sunday after he was admitted to the Chulalongkorn Hospital on Friday.
The Chula Rajamontri Office announced that Chula Rajamontri Asis Pitakkumpol “returned to the mercy of Allah at 10.32am”.
The office said a prayer rite will be held at the Songkhla Central Mosque at 10am on Monday.
On Friday, the office announced Asis was admitted to the hospital and became a patient under His Majesty the King’s patronage and the office called on Muslim nationwide to pray for Asis.
Asis was born on March 6, 1947 in tambon Hua Khao, in Singha Nakhon district of Songkhla province.
Asis had two sisters and a younger brother. He was a descendant of Sultan Sulaiman Shah, the governor of Songkhla during olden times.
Asis was elected the 18th Chula Rajamontri by members of Islamic committees nationwide on May 16, 2010.
On Saturday, Asis’s brother, Loh Pitakkumpol, 71, was stabbed to death by a local resident in Moo 4 village in Tambon Hua Khao while he was at a local food shop. Police said the alleged attacker, Rorhim Kongkalimin, 47, was suspected to have been under the influence of drugs and attacked Loh although they didn’t know each other.