Little backing for extending closing hours of entertainment venues: poll

The Nida survey, conducted randomly by phone from October 17-19 surveyed 1,310 respondents aged 18 and above across the nation about their opinion on extending the closing time of entertainment venues from 2am to 4am.

When asked about their night-time entertainment activities, 55.65% of the respondents said that they had never gone out, while 44.35% said they used to go out earlier.

Among those who had gone out (581 respondents), the frequency of their night-time entertainment activities in the past year were as follows:

— 57.66% never went out at night.

— 33.22% went out occasionally, during events or festivals.

— 4.13% went out once a month.

— 2.58% went out once a week.

— 2.07% went out almost every day (3-5 days a week).

— 0.34% went out every day (7 days a week).

Regarding the proposal to extend the closing time of entertainment venues from 2am to 4am:

— 41.76% said the 2am closing time was appropriate because it did not disrupt the rest hours of people living nearby, and it was not excessively late.

— 23.66% suggested allowing venues to close at 4am, specifically in popular tourist cities, as it could stimulate the economy and generate revenue for the country. They believed it could attract more international tourists to Thailand.

— 17.56% recommended allowing venues to close at 4am nationwide, standardising the closing time to create more income opportunities for entertainment business owners and related professions.

— 8.32% proposed closing venues before 2am, as it was already quite late and could lead to accidents and criminal issues.

— 4.35% questioned the need to have night-time entertainment venues in Thailand, arguing that it disrupted the peace and quiet of residents living nearby.