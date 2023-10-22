Little backing for extending closing hours of entertainment venues: poll
The majority of people do not believe that extending the closing time of entertainment venues to 4am can boost tourism revenue, according to a recent survey by National Institute of Development Administration (Nida).
The Nida survey, conducted randomly by phone from October 17-19 surveyed 1,310 respondents aged 18 and above across the nation about their opinion on extending the closing time of entertainment venues from 2am to 4am.
When asked about their night-time entertainment activities, 55.65% of the respondents said that they had never gone out, while 44.35% said they used to go out earlier.
Among those who had gone out (581 respondents), the frequency of their night-time entertainment activities in the past year were as follows:
— 57.66% never went out at night.
— 33.22% went out occasionally, during events or festivals.
— 4.13% went out once a month.
— 2.58% went out once a week.
— 2.07% went out almost every day (3-5 days a week).
— 0.34% went out every day (7 days a week).
Regarding the proposal to extend the closing time of entertainment venues from 2am to 4am:
— 41.76% said the 2am closing time was appropriate because it did not disrupt the rest hours of people living nearby, and it was not excessively late.
— 23.66% suggested allowing venues to close at 4am, specifically in popular tourist cities, as it could stimulate the economy and generate revenue for the country. They believed it could attract more international tourists to Thailand.
— 17.56% recommended allowing venues to close at 4am nationwide, standardising the closing time to create more income opportunities for entertainment business owners and related professions.
— 8.32% proposed closing venues before 2am, as it was already quite late and could lead to accidents and criminal issues.
— 4.35% questioned the need to have night-time entertainment venues in Thailand, arguing that it disrupted the peace and quiet of residents living nearby.
— 4.27% did not provide a definite answer.
— 0.08% had other suggestions, such as closing venues at 3am.
Of those who used to visit entertainment venues (581 sample units) in the past:
— 36.49% indicated that closing entertainment venues at 2am was appropriate.
— 30.29% suggested allowing venues to close at 4am, specifically in popular tourist cities for international visitors.
— 25.13% recommended allowing venues to close at 4am nationwide.
— 6.37% suggested closing venues before 2am.
— 0.52% were against having night-time entertainment venues in Thailand.
— 1.03% did not provide a definite answer.
— 0.17% had other suggestions, such as closing venues at 3am.
Of those who had never gone to entertainment venues (729 sample units):
— 45.95% indicated that closing entertainment venues at 2am was appropriate.
— 18.38% suggested allowing venues to close at 4am, specifically in popular tourist cities for international visitors.
— 11.52% recommended allowing 4am closing time nationwide.
— 9.88% suggested closing venues before 2am.
— 7.41% were against having night-time entertainment venues in Thailand.
— 6.86% did not provide a definite answer.
Regarding public confidence in extending the closing time of entertainment venues to generate income during the economic slowdown:
— 27.71% were relatively confident, and the same percentage were not very confident.
— 26.72% were not confident at all.
— 16.56% were very confident.
— 1.30% did not know, did not respond, or were not interested.
Can extending the opening hours of these venues boost tourism amid the economic slowdown? Of those who had been to entertainment venues (a sample of 581 respondents):
— 33.73% were fairly confident.
— 27.20% were not very confident.
— 19.45% were very confident.
— 18.93% were not confident at all.
— 0.69% did not know/did not respond/did not care.
Of those who had not been to entertainment venues (a sample of 729 respondents):
— 32.92% were not confident at all.
— 28.12% were not very confident.
— 22.91% were fairly confident.
— 14.27% were very confident.
— 1.78% did not know/did not respond/did not care.
When asked about the setting up of checkpoints for alcohol testing and drunk driving, the overall responses were:
— 46.41% believed that the current number of checkpoints was appropriate.
— 38.02% thought there should be more checkpoints.
— 8.17% believed all checkpoints should be removed.
— 5.80% thought there should be fewer checkpoints.
— 1.60% did not know/did not respond/did not care.
Opinions of those who had been to entertainment venues (581 respondents):
— 48.54% believed that the current number of checkpoints is appropriate.
— 34.60% thought there should be more checkpoints.
— 8.43% believed all checkpoints should be removed.
— 7.57% thought there should be fewer checkpoints.
— 0.86% did not know/did not respond/did not care.
Of those who had not been to entertainment venues (729 respondents):
— 44.72% believed that the current number of checkpoints is appropriate.
— 40.74% thought there should be more checkpoints.
— 7.96% believed all checkpoints should be removed.
— 4.39% thought there should be fewer checkpoints.
— 2.19% did not know/did not respond/did not care.