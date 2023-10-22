Highways Dept to seek nod for 4.3-billion-baht motorway in western Bangkok

The project is expected to cost 4.3 billion baht, the department’s chief said on Sunday.

Sarawut Songvilai, director-general of the department, said this section of the motorway will be part of the M9 western ring road and will run from Nonthaburi’s Bang Bua Thong district to Pathum Thani’s Lad Lum Kaew district.

If approved, he said, the new section would complete the M9’s western part by linking Bang Bua Thong to Ayutthaya’s Bang Pa-in district. Once the construction is complete, the western section of M9 will become a full-fledged motorway linking western Bangkok to the North.