Highways Dept to seek nod for 4.3-billion-baht motorway in western Bangkok
The Highways Department will seek the Transport Ministry and the Cabinet’s approval in December to build a new motorway in the western part of Bangkok.
The project is expected to cost 4.3 billion baht, the department’s chief said on Sunday.
Sarawut Songvilai, director-general of the department, said this section of the motorway will be part of the M9 western ring road and will run from Nonthaburi’s Bang Bua Thong district to Pathum Thani’s Lad Lum Kaew district.
If approved, he said, the new section would complete the M9’s western part by linking Bang Bua Thong to Ayutthaya’s Bang Pa-in district. Once the construction is complete, the western section of M9 will become a full-fledged motorway linking western Bangkok to the North.
Sarawut said the land required for the construction is ready and available.
The new section of the motorway will link to the elevated motorway from Bang Khun Thien to Bang Bua Thong at the start and end at the Bang Pa-in elevated motorway, which joins the
Bang Pa-Saraburi-Nakhon Ratchasima motorway.
Sarawut said the department will seek 2.22 billion baht in government funding and a loan of 2.01 billion baht for the construction.
If approved, the department will ask the Public Debt Management Office right away to allocate a loan for the new project, Sarawut added.
On October 3, the Cabinet approved in principle 46 projects of the department with a combined budget of 91.64 billion baht. The construction will kick off next year with completion in 2026. Of the total budget, 18.33 billion baht will come from the 2024 fiscal year budget.