PM leads national ceremonies honouring ‘great moderniser’, King Chulalongkorn

Srettha led Cabinet members and senior officials to lay wreaths in front of King Chulalongkorn’s statue on the Royal Plaza in front of Dusit Palace’s Ananta Samakhom Throne Hall in central Bangkok.

Others laying wreaths at the Royal Plaza included commanders-in-chief of the armed forces, their wives, chairs of independent organisations and heads of government agencies serving the monarch, as well as heads of state enterprises and representatives of political parties and educational institutes.

October 23 is a national holiday to remember the death of King Rama V, who is known by Thais as Phra Piya Maharaj (the Great Beloved King), for his deeds and efforts to modernize Siam.