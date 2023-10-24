Air pollution levels peak in Bang Kruai, Nonthaburi

According to IQAir’s air quality report for Thailand on October 24, the cities with the most air pollution in Thailand are as follows:

Bang Kruai, Nonthaburi - AQI (Air Quality Index) 157

Thewet, Bangkok - AQI 155

Bang Khun Thian, Bangkok - AQI 154

Khlong Toei, Bangkok - AQI 146

Wang Thonglang, Bangkok - AQI 142

Kannayao, Bangkok - AQI 141

Sathon, Bangkok - AQI 133

Bangkok Yai, Bangkok - AQI 127

Samut Sakhon, Samut Sakhon Province - AQI 125

Pathum Wan, Bangkok - AQI 124

The air quality index for PM2.5 in Bangkok ranges from 18.1 to 54.4 µg/m³ while the average PM2.5 level is 32.5 µg/m³. However, PM2.5 levels are increasing and exceeding the standard, with many reaching the orange level, which starts to impact health.

The Pollution Control Department has issued a warning about high PM2.5 levels today and tomorrow (October 24 – 25) in Bangkok, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Nakhon Pathom, Pathum Thani, and Nonthaburi. People are advised to avoid open burning, use vehicles only when necessary, take care of their health, and check the air quality before going outside.

The department also forecasts high PM2.5 levels in some areas of Bangkok and its vicinity due to the high atmospheric pressure covering the northeastern and central regions of Thailand. This situation creates stagnant air, and the light winds cannot disperse the particulate matter during this period.

People residing in areas with PM2.5 levels exceeding the standard are urged to monitor their health, reduce outdoor activities, or use protective masks. If they experience breathing-related symptoms, they should consult a doctor, or seek services at the air pollution clinics in hospitals affiliated to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.