Air pollution levels peak in Bang Kruai, Nonthaburi
The PM2.5 air pollution levels in Bang Kruai, Nonthaburi, are the highest in Thailand, causing poor air quality in several areas of Bangkok.
According to IQAir’s air quality report for Thailand on October 24, the cities with the most air pollution in Thailand are as follows:
Bang Kruai, Nonthaburi - AQI (Air Quality Index) 157
Thewet, Bangkok - AQI 155
Bang Khun Thian, Bangkok - AQI 154
Khlong Toei, Bangkok - AQI 146
Wang Thonglang, Bangkok - AQI 142
Kannayao, Bangkok - AQI 141
Sathon, Bangkok - AQI 133
Bangkok Yai, Bangkok - AQI 127
Samut Sakhon, Samut Sakhon Province - AQI 125
Pathum Wan, Bangkok - AQI 124
The air quality index for PM2.5 in Bangkok ranges from 18.1 to 54.4 µg/m³ while the average PM2.5 level is 32.5 µg/m³. However, PM2.5 levels are increasing and exceeding the standard, with many reaching the orange level, which starts to impact health.
The Pollution Control Department has issued a warning about high PM2.5 levels today and tomorrow (October 24 – 25) in Bangkok, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Nakhon Pathom, Pathum Thani, and Nonthaburi. People are advised to avoid open burning, use vehicles only when necessary, take care of their health, and check the air quality before going outside.
The department also forecasts high PM2.5 levels in some areas of Bangkok and its vicinity due to the high atmospheric pressure covering the northeastern and central regions of Thailand. This situation creates stagnant air, and the light winds cannot disperse the particulate matter during this period.
People residing in areas with PM2.5 levels exceeding the standard are urged to monitor their health, reduce outdoor activities, or use protective masks. If they experience breathing-related symptoms, they should consult a doctor, or seek services at the air pollution clinics in hospitals affiliated to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.
This service is ready to provide consultation to vulnerable groups prone to air pollution effects, such as the elderly, pregnant women, young children, and people with chronic illnesses.
There is a chance of rain on October 24 - 25, the department says, and this could help alleviate the dust. People can check the PM2.5 situation on the Air4thai and AirBKK websites and applications.