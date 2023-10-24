Police dismiss ‘car clue’, say escaped Phatthalung crime boss still in Thailand

A manhunt has been launched for Chavalit Thongduang, 37, in Phatthalung and nearby provinces after he slipped out of the Nakhon Si Thammarat provincial hospital early on Saturday. He had allegedly faked an illness and was admitted to hospital last Friday (October 20).

A car that was believed to have been used in the escape was found near the Malaysian border, though police reckon it had been left there to deceive them into thinking he has left the country.

“But police believe Chavalit is still in Thailand,” a police source said.