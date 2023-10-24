Srettha slams Israeli employers for tempting Thai workers to stay with more money

Speaking to reporters after the weekly Cabinet meeting, Srettha said he called Ambassador Orna Sagiv on Monday to air his dissatisfaction.

The premier has been calling on all Thai workers to leave Israel, but many have chosen to put their lives at risk for the sake of higher salaries.

“I have aired my dissatisfaction by saying they should not have used money to tempt Thai workers. It is not right for them to do so,” he said.