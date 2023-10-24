Srettha slams Israeli employers for tempting Thai workers to stay with more money
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Tuesday that he has lodged a complaint with the Israeli ambassador about employers in Israel offering Thai workers more money to tempt them into staying.
Speaking to reporters after the weekly Cabinet meeting, Srettha said he called Ambassador Orna Sagiv on Monday to air his dissatisfaction.
The premier has been calling on all Thai workers to leave Israel, but many have chosen to put their lives at risk for the sake of higher salaries.
“I have aired my dissatisfaction by saying they should not have used money to tempt Thai workers. It is not right for them to do so,” he said.
Srettha said the envoy had responded by saying she did not know about this and would find out more. She has also aired concerns about the safety of Thai workers.
The premier added that he has also informed the ambassador about many workers complaining that the payment of their October salary has been postponed to November 10. The ambassador responded by saying she had not heard about this and would find out more.