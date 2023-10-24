No confirmation on whether Thais will be among 50 Hamas hostages to be freed today
The Foreign Ministry is keeping its fingers crossed and hoping Thai workers will be among the 50 hostages Hamas militants are expected to release on Tuesday.
Deputy Foreign Minister Jakkapong Sangmanee said he was still waiting for a confirmation from Israel as to whether Thai workers would be among the group.
So far, it has been confirmed that 19 Thai workers were taken hostage by Hamas.
Jakkapong said the government has been calling on Israel to help negotiate their release with Hamas.
“We’re still checking to see if Thais are among the 50 hostages expected to be freed by Hamas,” Jakkapong said, adding that Thailand has been using all channels to try and secure their freedom. He added that there is no way to affirm if they are still safe.
However, he said, the Thai government has been able to confirm that Thai workers are not being targeted by Hamas militants.