Phichit family transforms old rice mill into quaint restaurant

The “Rice Mill Restaurant”, located in Phichit’s Bang Mun Nak district, immerses diners in the rich history of rice milling while serving up delicacies.

The restaurant seamlessly marries the past with the present, repurposing some parts of the rice milling machines as cooking decks.

This extraordinary venture emerged when the family decided to breathe fresh life into the mill after it had remained dormant for years following the passing of their patriarch.