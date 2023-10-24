Phichit family transforms old rice mill into quaint restaurant
A Phichit family has breathed new life into an unused rice mill, transforming it into an enchanting restaurant that not only tantalises the taste buds but also preserves a piece of heritage.
The “Rice Mill Restaurant”, located in Phichit’s Bang Mun Nak district, immerses diners in the rich history of rice milling while serving up delicacies.
The restaurant seamlessly marries the past with the present, repurposing some parts of the rice milling machines as cooking decks.
This extraordinary venture emerged when the family decided to breathe fresh life into the mill after it had remained dormant for years following the passing of their patriarch.
Panita Maruphan, the owner, said her passion for preservation and eagerness to share her family’s legacy sparked the idea of transforming the old mill into a restaurant. Plus, she recognised its economic potential.
The menu at the restaurant is a testament to the rich and diverse culinary traditions of the region. Diners can relish a variety of dishes, including spicy noodles and other delicacies including Northeast sausages and herbal drinks.