How 'Top' scored a love goal on the Leicester football field
Aiyawatt "Top" Srivaddhanaprabha, the CEO of King Power Group and president of Leicester City Football Club, surprised everyone by closing the King Power Stadium in the UK on October 24 to propose marriage to his girlfriend, Nuntisa "Oil" Tanyongvetch.
The two have been in love for seven long years, but it was in the middle of the football field that Top made the proposal for their marriage.
Both of them posted on Instagram (IG) pictures of the closed King Power Stadium football field, with the place adorned with a beautiful array of colourful flowers. Everything was choreographed carefully.
Colourful fireworks went off as Aiyawatt bent down on one knee to propose to his girlfriend and she said “Yes!"
Later, Nuntisa also posted a picture of the large diamond ring on her left ring finger.
Nuntisa is the daughter of the owner of a company that produces Topson student uniforms. She works in the fashion industry and pursued her education in fashion marketing, graduating from Raffles International College.
Throughout their time together, she has been the woman by Aiyawatt's side during significant moments, whether it was during the tragic loss of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha (Aiyawatt's father), or during the good times when Leicester City secured the championship.
Aiyawatt completed his undergraduate degree in business administration at Bangkok University and earned his doctorate in business administration from De Montfort University in UK.
Since his father’s death in a helicopter accident in Leicester in 2018, Aiyawatt has taken over his father’s corporate responsibilities. He serves as the CEO of the King Power Group, continuing to build the football teams, acting as chairman of both Leicester City Football Club and OH Leuven Football Club.
He has also led Leicester City to victory, making him a beloved figure among the people of Leicester, England.