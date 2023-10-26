How 'Top' scored a love goal on the Leicester football field

Nuntisa is the daughter of the owner of a company that produces Topson student uniforms. She works in the fashion industry and pursued her education in fashion marketing, graduating from Raffles International College.

Throughout their time together, she has been the woman by Aiyawatt's side during significant moments, whether it was during the tragic loss of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha (Aiyawatt's father), or during the good times when Leicester City secured the championship.

Aiyawatt completed his undergraduate degree in business administration at Bangkok University and earned his doctorate in business administration from De Montfort University in UK.

Since his father’s death in a helicopter accident in Leicester in 2018, Aiyawatt has taken over his father’s corporate responsibilities. He serves as the CEO of the King Power Group, continuing to build the football teams, acting as chairman of both Leicester City Football Club and OH Leuven Football Club.

He has also led Leicester City to victory, making him a beloved figure among the people of Leicester, England.