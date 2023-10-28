Chula and Mahidol ranked among world’s top 800 universities

Both are in the 601-800 band of the world’s best universities, ahead of 17 other Thai universities that were classified in the 801-1501 band.

Topping the list this year is UK’s University of Oxford, followed by three US universities — Stanford, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Harvard. The UK’s University of Cambridge was ranked No. 5.

Oxford has been the world’s top university for eight years running.

The US is the most-represented country overall, with 169 institutions, and also the most-represented in the top 200 (56). With 91 institutions, India is now the fourth most-represented nation, overtaking China (86).

The 20th edition of the World University Rankings includes 1,904 universities across 108 countries and regions. The ranking methodology is based on 18 performance indicators that measure an institution’s performance across five areas: teaching, research environment, research quality, industry, and international outlook.

According to the Times Higher Education, this year’s ranking analysed more than 134 million citations across 16.5 million research publications and included survey responses from 68,402 scholars globally.