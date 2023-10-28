Chula and Mahidol ranked among world’s top 800 universities
Thailand’s Chulalongkorn and Mahidol universities are among 800 most reputed universities in the world, according to the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2024.
Both are in the 601-800 band of the world’s best universities, ahead of 17 other Thai universities that were classified in the 801-1501 band.
Topping the list this year is UK’s University of Oxford, followed by three US universities — Stanford, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Harvard. The UK’s University of Cambridge was ranked No. 5.
Oxford has been the world’s top university for eight years running.
The US is the most-represented country overall, with 169 institutions, and also the most-represented in the top 200 (56). With 91 institutions, India is now the fourth most-represented nation, overtaking China (86).
The 20th edition of the World University Rankings includes 1,904 universities across 108 countries and regions. The ranking methodology is based on 18 performance indicators that measure an institution’s performance across five areas: teaching, research environment, research quality, industry, and international outlook.
According to the Times Higher Education, this year’s ranking analysed more than 134 million citations across 16.5 million research publications and included survey responses from 68,402 scholars globally.
Thailand’s first institution of higher learning, Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, was also ranked No. 1 in Asia and No. 23 in the world for "Global Impact" by Times Higher Education Impact Ranking 2021, which is the highest ranking ever received by a university in Thailand.
Mahidol University, which has campuses in Bangkok and several provinces, started as a medical school of the Siriraj Hospital in 1888. The university houses the Mahidol University International College which, in 1986, began teaching Thailand’s first international bachelor’s degree programme.