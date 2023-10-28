Govt urges ‘urgent evacuation’ of Thais in Israel as conflict with Hamas worsens

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, and his deputy Jakkapong Sangmanee issued a joint statement calling on all Thais living in Israel to return home as the armed conflict was expanding.

Family members and relatives of Thai workers in Israel were also asked to help persuade them in the hope that they would decide against staying on in the country.

“As Israel is intensifying ground operation in the Gaza Strip, the fighting is likely to become more intense, which is dangerous for Thais living in Israel. Also, when the fighting expands to larger areas, the repatriation operation will be complicated. The government is worried about the safety of Thais in Israel and asks you to return to Thailand as soon as possible,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement released on Saturday.

About 4,000 Thais have been repatriated by air from Israel since a new round of armed conflict with Hamas militants broke out on October 7, with a surprise morning attack that left hundreds of Israelis dead.

However, many Thai workers – most of whom were hired as farmhands – decided not to return after their employees reportedly offered to raise their wages.

The appeal from the prime minister and his ministers came as the Foreign Ministry issued a new warning for Thais to join repatriation as soon as possible following Israel’s expanding military operation in Gaza.

Those wishing to return to Thailand can contact the Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv or head for the relief centre at the David InterContinental Hotel at the address: Kaufmann Street 12, Tel Aviv-Yafo, 61501. The centre’s phone number is 050-443 8094. The embassy can be contacted by phone at 055-271 2201, 053-245 2826, and 054-636 8150.