Endangered bison caught on camera in Thailand for first time in 37 years

The sighting on October 8 confirmed that the sanctuary was the only protected forest in northern Thailand where the animal had been seen in recent history.

Sanctuary staff had last spotted this bison species in 1986.

On October 28, Arkhom Boonnontae, chief of the Salawin Wildlife Sanctuary, revealed that the sanctuary's staff had been installing camera traps to continuously survey the distribution of wildlife in the area, in conjunction with Smart Patrol personnel. The sanctuary is an important area in terms of ecology and biodiversity for the border forest between Thailand and Myanmar.

Arkhom revealed that they selected areas "where wildlife tracks were abundant or where different types of wildlife were reported to have been seen in the area. And in the early hours of the morning in the past month, we got a photo of a rare wildlife in Northern Thailand, that is a Bos gaurus.”

Based on reports from the staff at the location where the photo was taken and from local residents, it was found that bison tracks had been spotted in the area every year.