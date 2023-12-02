New luxury mall opens in Phrom Phong, Bangkok

The final piece of The Mall Group’s Em District project follows the path of its sister malls “Emporium” and “EmQuartier”, positioning itself as a luxury shopping destination targeting upscale Bangkokians and foreign tourists.

The appearance of Thai-Danish beauty queen Anntonia Porsild, first runner-up in the Miss Universe 2023 pageant, in the opening show called “Calling the World” on Friday drew the crowd’s attention.

Anntonia appeared wearing a 102.61-carat emerald and diamond necklace designed by Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana under her own brand, SIRIVANNAVARI, costing 1 billion baht, to highlight Emsphere’s concept of luxury lifestyle.

Supaluck Umpujh, chairwoman of The Mall Group, said that Emsphere had completed the company’s ambitious Em shopping district project that aims to become a new global tourism destination of Thailand.

She added that the new mall, built at a cost of 20 billion baht and spread over 200,000 square metres, is home to more than 300 lifestyle shops, offering over 1,000 world class brands in fashion, dining, health and wellness products and services.

Emsphere also features Thailand’s 4th branch of Swedish furniture outlet Ikea, the brand’s first “city-centre store” in Thailand. Other Ikea branches are in Bang Na, Bang Yai, and Phuket provinces.

Emsphere opens daily from 10am to 10pm, while its Gourmet Market food mall is open until 3am.