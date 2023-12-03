Thai Muay Thai icon Buakaw bows out on a winning note

The three-round fight under kick-boxing rules at Rajadamnern boxing stadium on Saturday was the second time that Buakaw went up against Congo-born Spanish fighter Nayanesh, who Buakaw had knocked out in the first round of the 65th Kunlun Fight held in China in 2018.

Buakaw won by a unanimous decision with his constant attacks forcing his opponent to be constantly on the defensive. Buakaw scored a knockdown in the first round, but Ayman managed to keep himself on his feet thereafter by clinging often.

Buakaw, 41, said this was his last kickboxing fight in Thailand and he would now take on new challenges in other kinds of martial arts.

Next up for Buakaw is an exhibition boxing (fists only) match against Filipino legend Manny Pacquiao in the first quarter of next year.